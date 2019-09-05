The environmental crisis seems to have hit a new high as India struggles with severe water crisis. Among public figures who’ve taken a strong stand for the conservation of the environmental resources time and again, one is Kangana Ranaut. Moving a step ahead, the actor has now donated Rs. 42 lakhs to an initiative that aims to restore and save the Cauvery river. The fund will be used to plant 1 lakh saplings across the Cauvery basin. The initiative, called Cauvery Calling, targets to plant as many as 242 crore trees, therefore increasing water retention in the basin. Kangana also urged the citizens to come forward and join the initiative.

A few days ago, on spiritual guru Sadhguru’s (also the father of the Cauvery Calling initiative) birthday, Kangana’s team took to social media to announce that she was joining the Rally For Rivers movement. “When I hear things about Amazon being on fire and Aarey trees being cut, I really get panicked but I don’t want everyone to get panic attack about that. Instead, we should do our bit and donate to plant trees so that we can solve an existing problem. We cannot expect under-privileged people to donate. The people who can must donate at least 2 saplings on behalf of them. This will bring a huge change in our environment,” the actor said, at a media interaction.

The movement is being supervised and executed by Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation and the volunteers will be planting saplings on behalf of citizens who decide to donate for the cause.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is next gearing up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, which features her as a Kabaddi player. Her forthcoming release Dhaakad, an action thriller, will have her donning a feisty avatar.

