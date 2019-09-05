Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.09.2019 | 7:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Alia Bhatt gets nominated for Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019 by E! People’s Choice Awards

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt has always received appreciation for her powerful performances and seems like there is no stopping for her. The nomination list of The E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 is out and Alia Bhatt has been nominated for The Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019, amongst 7 other nominees. The 26-year-old actress is the only Indian to have been nominated in the category.

Alia Bhatt gets nominated for Most Inspiring Asian Woman of 2019 by E! People’s Choice Awards

Alia Bhatt shares her nomination with Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, South Korean singer CL, South Korean actress Jung Yu-mi and Praya Lundberg, Raline Shah, Yuna and Zhou Dongyu. The voting for the category is open online and will run on till October 18. The winner will be announced on November 10 when the award show takes place.

In 2020, Alia Bhatt will be seen in 3 big films – Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is the portrait of dignity in Salman Khan – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah crisis

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

“Yes I am returning to Bollywood”, says…

Boman Irani to be felicitated at the 17th…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15…

PV Sindhu would like this Bollywood actress…

Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar collaborate…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot to revolve…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification