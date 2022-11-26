Bollywood actress Kajol has already kick-started the promotions of her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Ever since the makers launched the trailer of the film, the actress was spotted at various locations to promote it. However, during her recent appearance, the actress was seen flaunting her swanky BMW X7 SUV worth Rs 1.8 crore.

Kajol flaunts her blue BMW X7 SUV worth Rs 1.8 crore!

In one of the video posts shared on the verified social media handle and celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Kajol looked stunning in a red saree. The actress can be seen walking with her team at the start of the video. However, as the video progresses further, she can be seen posing along with her expensive car for paps. Interestingly, the actress was spotted near the sets of Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss.

However, it is worth mentioning that the makers of Bigg Boss Season 16 have not shared any promo video featuring Kajol, so far. It will be interesting to see if Kajol will enter the Bigg Boss house or join the stage with host Salman Khan for the weekend special episodes.

Talking about her upcoming film, Salaam Venky, produced by BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, it is directed by Revathy. It is slated to release in theatres on December 9, 2022. The ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Mardaani 2 fame Vishal N. Jethwa, Aahana S Kumra, Rahul Bose and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Going by trailer, the film will trace a story of a mother who overcame the most trying conditions with perseverance. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

