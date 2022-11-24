Salaam Venky, which is slated to release on December 9, will be a heartwarming tale of a mother-son duo.

Bollywood actress Kajol is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Ever since the makers dropped its trailer, it has managed to garner a positive response from the audience. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kajol’s reunion, the upcoming film will also see another reunion. Kajol, who marked her debut with Bekhudi released in 1992, will reunite with Kamal Sadanah after 30 years.

For the unversed, Kamal rose to fame with the romantic film Rang, which was released in 1993. The film also featured Ayesha Jhulka and Divya Bharti. However, he took a sabbatical from the movies by the end of the 90s and went into direction and production. In Salaam Venky, Kamal will be seen playing a pivotal role.

Speaking of the same, Kamal said, “Shooting with Kajol again made me think that I was on the sets of Bekhudi. She still speaks non-stop and I had to pick my chair up and move to the other side (laughs). But it has been great fun! I can’t talk much about my role. I’m surprised they’ve put me in the trailer because no one was supposed to know that I’m in the film and what my character is all about,” in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kajol asserted, “For the first five to ten minutes, I didn’t say anything. I kept screaming. It was just really nice. We’ve met in between and we know of each other’s whereabouts and everything that’s happening in our lives. But it was lovely working with him again.”

Interestingly, at the trailer launch of Salaam Venky, director Revathy had said, “I didn’t tell Kajol about the actor playing Kamal’s part in the film. There’s a very important scene between the two of them. It was a big surprise for her.”

Salaam Venky is slated to release on December 9.

