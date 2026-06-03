JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 brands, today announces its collaboration with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a Global Brand Ambassador. Through this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will elevate and bring renewed expression to the brand’s global “Stay in the Moment” platform, bringing a thoughtful, globally resonant perspective that deepens its relevance across key international markets.

JW Marriott appoints Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as global brand ambassador

The appointment signals both continuity and evolution. “Stay in the Moment” remains central to brand ethos – rooted in the legacy of J. Willard Marriott and a belief in holistic well-being, where guests are present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit. As India continues to play an increasingly important role in global travel, the collaboration reflects a thoughtful recognition of its growing influence and connection to the brand’s global community.

JW Marriott currently operates more than 130 properties worldwide, with India representing one of its most dynamic portfolios and development pipelines. Indian travelers are the fastest-growing outbound luxury segments globally, while demand for premier domestic travel is steadily rising – driven by increased affluence, multigenerational journeys, and a growing appreciation for meaningful, experience-led stays. Within this context, the concept of staying present resonates deeply, reflecting a guest who seeks both refinement and a sense of purpose in how they travel.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appointment as a Global Brand Ambassador reflects this shared alignment. For over two decades, she has represented India on the global stage with distinction across cinema, fashion, philanthropy and international cultural platforms. Her career is defined not only by enduring visibility, but by credibility, discernment, and a rare sense of gravitas that reflects a life grounded in balance, built on integrity, resilience, unwavering authenticity, and a strong sense of purpose.

In the way, she navigates a global stage while remaining anchored in what matters most, she reflects a way of living that is both intentional and graceful. This sense of composure and clarity resonates with the brand’s philosophy of intentional luxury.

“Aishwarya’s global stature, warmth, and authenticity make her a natural embodiment of JW Marriott and an ideal partner for the brand,” said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. “She brings a thoughtful, grounded presence that reflects the way our guests seek to travel – with intention and a sense of connection. As we continue to expand in India and across markets shaped by Indian travelers, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to celebrating presence as the ultimate in luxury experiences.”

As a Global Brand Ambassador, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be featured across international brand campaigns and storytelling spanning film, print, and digital platforms, while also engaging in thoughtfully curated brand experiences in India and select global markets. The creative expression centers on moments of reflection, connection, and quiet sophistication within JW Marriott spaces – bringing to life environments intentionally designed to foster clarity, presence, and a sense of calm.

For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the association reflects a shared sensibility with the brand’s approach to holistic well-being and meaningful connections. “Travel has always been an important part of my life, both personally and professionally,” she said. “The most meaningful experiences are often the quietest ones, when you are fully aware of where you are and who you are with. JW Marriott’s philosophy of being present and in the moment speaks to that awareness. I am honored to represent a brand that values presence and purpose in equal measure.”

India remains a strategic priority for Marriott International, with a strong and expanding footprint across gateway cities and resort destinations. Through this JW Marriott collaboration with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the brand continues to reinforce its long-term commitment to the region and its intention to engage a new generation of luxury travelers through relevance, credibility, and emotional resonance. In aligning with one of India’s most respected global figures, JW Marriott affirms a vision of luxury defined by depth, composure, and a meaningful sense of presence. The “Stay in the Moment” platform continues to evolve globally, strengthened by a partnership that reflects India’s growing influence on the global stage.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit SLAMS age-shaming and body-shaming remarks directed at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: “She is a global star”

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