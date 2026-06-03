Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform readers that in the second press conference being held by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) on June 3, the head officials will roll back the non-cooperation directive they put into effect on May 25. As reported, chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, President Birendra Nath Tiwari and Gen Secretary Ashok Dubey indeed withdrew the non-cooperation directive against the Dhurandhar star.

BREAKING: FWICE withdraws non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh; also adds, “Na isme kisi ki jeet hai, na kisi ki haar hai…we have all celebrated Ranveer’s stardom, want him to become a BIGGER star”

Ashoke Pandit said, “We sincerely appreciate the concern and intervention shown by IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association) and its president, Mr Abhay Sinha, regarding the present matter concerning Mr Ranveer Singh. With utmost respect and considering the larger interest of the industry and its members, we hereby convey that we are withdrawing the non-cooperation directive against Mr Ranveer Singh with immediate effect. We are taking this step in good faith and with the trust and assurance extended by IMPPA that the matter shall be addressed with all concerned parties at a serious and constructive level to arrive at an amicable, fair and mutually beneficial resolution at the earliest.”

He also said, “On behalf of the federation, we would like to request Ranveer Singh that aaiye, baithiye saath mein. Yeh film industry ka parivaar aapka bhi hai, hamara bhi hai, sabka hai. Aur iska solution dhoondne mein hamari madat kariye. We have all celebrated his stardom, we are all with him, and we want him to become a bigger star.”

The FWICE members confirmed that Ranveer Singh has indeed sent them a legal notice over their non-cooperation directive. B N Tiwari said, “We wish to take a step that doesn’t affect any producers, directors or actors. We would find the middle path. Hence, we are taking back the non-cooperation directive. Na isme kisi ki jeet hai, na kisi ki haar hai. We would reply to the legal notice; our legal department is looking into it.”

Also Read: BREAKING: After Ranveer Singh exits Don 3 and Akshaye Khanna walks out of Drishyam 3, Producers Guild issues strong statement on last-minute exits

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