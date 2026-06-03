One of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films, Lagaan, is set to return to the big screen as it completes 25 years since its original release. Aamir Khan Productions has announced a special theatrical re-release of the film on June 12, 13 and 14, accompanied by a newly launched trailer that revisits some of the movie’s most memorable moments.

Lagaan to re-release on June 12, 13 and 14 as Aamir Khan-starrer marks 25 years

The trailer takes audiences back to the world of Champaner and highlights the themes that helped make Lagaan a landmark film. From its underdog sports narrative to its portrayal of unity, resilience and hope, the film continues to hold a special place in popular culture. The promotional video also brings back the film’s iconic music and memorable scenes, offering longtime fans an opportunity to relive the experience on the big screen.

Originally released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by and starring Aamir Khan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek and several others.

Set in 1893 during British colonial rule, the story follows the residents of a drought-hit village burdened by heavy taxation. Their fate changes when a British officer challenges them to a game of cricket, with freedom from taxes at stake. The villagers, unfamiliar with the sport, must learn the game and compete against the colonial rulers in a high-stakes contest.

The film was widely praised for blending sports, drama, history and music into a compelling narrative. Its soundtrack, composed by A. R. Rahman, remains one of the most popular albums in Hindi cinema, featuring songs such as ‘Ghanan Ghanan’, ‘Mitwa’, ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ and ‘O Rey Chhori’.

Beyond its commercial success, Lagaan also achieved significant international recognition. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, becoming the third Indian film to receive that distinction. It also earned multiple honours, including eight awards at the 49th National Film Awards, where it won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

With the anniversary re-release, audiences will once again get the chance to experience one of Indian cinema’s most influential films in theatres, 25 years after it first captured the imagination of viewers across the world.

Also Read: Ashutosh Gowariker launches poster design contest in collaboration with Aamir Khan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lagaan

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