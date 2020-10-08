A day after the release date of Jurassic World: Dominion was pushed to 2020, the production has been halted. Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that crew members of the film have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," Colin Trevorrow wrote on Twitter on October 8. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols, we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

The filming will resume after two weeks as a safety measure. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead, the film has been postponed until 2020. “For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” Trevorrow wrote on Twitter. “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the first films to resume shooting after the productions were shut down in March amid the pandemic. The film was earlier set to release on June 11, 2021.

