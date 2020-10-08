Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2020 | 7:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Jurassic World: Dominion shuts down production after crew members test positive for COVID-19 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A day after the release date of Jurassic World: Dominion was pushed to 2020, the production has been halted. Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that crew members of the film have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jurassic World: Dominion shuts down production after crew members test positive for COVID-19 

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," Colin Trevorrow wrote on Twitter on October 8. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols, we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

The filming will resume after two weeks as a safety measure. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead, the film has been postponed until 2020. “For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” Trevorrow wrote on Twitter. “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the first films to resume shooting after the productions were shut down in March amid the pandemic. The film was earlier set to release on June 11, 2021.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starrer Jurassic World: Dominion pushed to 2022

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“She is ready to tender an apology and…

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against…

Ek Villain 2 director Mohit Suri says Arjun…

Shabana Azmi feels Kangana Ranaut fears the…

‘Staggered show timings, use of Arogya Setu…

Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand passes away…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification