Amid the coronavirus pandemic, another big-budget Hollywood movie has been delayed. Jurassic World: Dominion starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is now pushed to 2022. The news was confirmed by the director Colin Trevorrow.

“For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” Trevorrow wrote on Twitter. “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the first films to resume shooting. The film was earlier set to release on June 11, 2021.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.