Singer Sonu Thukral has approached the police after a controversy erupted over his recently released song ‘Jugni’, featuring actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The singer alleged that a viral clip circulating on social media, which appears to show Jacqueline suffering a wardrobe malfunction, has been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

‘Jugni’ singer Sonu Thukral files police complaint against AI-edited Jacqueline Fernandez ‘wardrobe malfunction’ video

Sonu, who has lent his voice to ‘Jugni’ alongside singer B Praak, filed a police complaint on Friday, claiming that the widely shared video is an AI-generated edit. Sharing an update on Instagram, the singer posted a photograph of himself with a police officer while holding a copy of the complaint.

In the caption, Sonu wrote, “I have filed a police complaint regarding my song ‘Jugni’. The clip has also been edited using AI, and the AI-generated version of the clip is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Thukral (@sonuthukral)

As of now, Jacqueline Fernandez and the other members associated with the music video have not released any official statement regarding the allegations.

The issue has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with several users calling for a thorough investigation into the claims. One user commented, “The seriousness of Sonu Thukral's allegations should be thoroughly investigated, and if the allegations are found to be true, the person who made the AI-edited video should be caught as soon as possible.” Another wrote, “15 days ago, Sonu Thukral's music video ‘Jugni’ was released, in which objectionable scenes of Jacqueline were shown. There was opposition to it on social media; people said good and bad things, but now the truth has come to light. Sonu Thukral has revealed that those scenes were created by someone using AI, for which he has filed a report in cyber crime.”

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the multi-starrer headlined by Akshay Kumar. The film earned Rs.133.98 crore net in India and collected Rs.192.60 crore worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews.

Looking ahead, Jacqueline is reportedly working on a supernatural thriller backed by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment. The project is said to have gone on floors earlier this year, although an official announcement is still awaited.

Also Read : Jacqueline Fernandez launches AI avatar to share personal stories, thoughts and book recommendations

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