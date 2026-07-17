Jacqueline Fernandez has introduced her AI-powered digital avatar, developed by Galleri5, the AI studio under Collective Artists Network. The avatar is designed as a digital extension of Fernandez, offering fans access to her thoughts, reflections, favourite books and personal anecdotes through an interactive experience.

Jacqueline Fernandez launches AI avatar to share personal stories, thoughts and book recommendations

The launch follows the release of Welcome To The Jungle, with Fernandez continuing to build her presence across entertainment, fashion and cultural platforms.

Unlike conventional celebrity content, the avatar has been built to reflect a more personal side of Fernandez, including her late-night thoughts and moments of self-reflection, along with stories from different chapters of her life. The experience is intended to create space for conversations beyond her public persona.

A key feature of the platform is Fernandez’s Book Club, where the avatar will regularly share books that have shaped her thinking and influenced her creativity. Through discussions, recommendations and personal reflections, audiences will gain insight into the stories and ideas that have shaped her journey.

Speaking about the launch, Fernandez said, “I’ve always loved sharing the things that inspire me, whether that’s a book, a conversation, a lesson I’ve learned, or simply a thought that’s stayed with me. This avatar creates a completely new way to do that. It allows me to connect with people through stories, ideas, and experiences that might not always find a place on social media.”

The avatar has been built using Galleri5’s AI production and avatar technologies, combining conversational AI, voice synthesis and interactive storytelling systems to create a digital character inspired by Fernandez’s personality and worldview. It will be available across digital platforms, with new content, conversations and Book Club recommendations added on an ongoing basis.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws Supreme Court plea in Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar

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