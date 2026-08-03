Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray questioned actors Vivek Oberoi and R. Madhavan over their decision to live in Dubai despite publicly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development taking place in India. Speaking at an event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing of the MNS, in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray criticised what he described as a growing trend of prominent personalities and industrialists moving abroad.

Raj Thackeray takes swipe at Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan over living in Dubai despite praising India: “Why live in Dubai if you love India?”

Referring to Vivek Oberoi, who portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 biographical film based on the PM, Thackeray remarked, “Vivek Oberoi, who made a film on Modi and played Modi's role in it, has also gone to live in Dubai.”

He also questioned R. Madhavan's decision to reside in Dubai and said, “R Madhavan who praised PM Modi - where does he live? He lives in Dubai. So if you love India so much, if you love PM Modi, if they believe that PM Modi is developing India, then why are they living in a foreign land? Why are they living in Dubai with their families?” Thackeray further alleged, “They will come here, work in a government-sponsored film like Dhurandhar and then will go back to Dubai.”

Madhavan has previously stated that he relocated to Dubai during the COVID-19 pandemic to support his son's swimming career, while Vivek Oberoi has said he moved there to expand his business interests.

During the same address, Thackeray also spoke about the language used against Prime Minister Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Referring to the Prime Minister's response that such "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided, Thackeray said, “I agree with it (PM's statement). No one should use a language of such a low level. But he should tell people of his own party.”

He alleged that BJP troll groups frequently target public figures, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and members of the Thackeray family. According to him, several actors now avoid expressing their opinions publicly because of online trolling. Thackeray added that abusive language should not be used against anyone and remarked, “Even they (BJP supporters) should be asked to stop (from using derogatory language). BJP troll teams started this. As you sow, so shall you reap.”

He also said the NEET paper leak controversy may have sparked the CJP protests, but the large public participation reflected accumulated grievances built up over the years.

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