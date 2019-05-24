Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.05.2019 | 8:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

John Abraham suffers muscle tear on the sets of Pagalpanti

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After a successful 2018 with Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is set for another year of films with an interesting line-up. The actor will be starring in Anees Bazmee‘s Pagalpanti. The film has been extensively shot in London and Leeds. But, during the shooting schedule, the actor suffered a muscle tear and has been advised two weeks of bed rest.

John Abraham suffers muscle tear on the sets of Pagalpanti

The last schedule began in Mumbai when John Abraham suffered an accident on May 23, Wednesday at Mehboob Studios. While shooting an action sequence, he suffered muscle tear in his arm and won’t be able to shoot for the next two weeks. His co-stars Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D’cruz, Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi were also in attendance. For the next 20 days, the actor is advised to take rest.

Kumar Mangat, one of the producers, revealed that it was the mistiming that caused the injury. They have completed 90 percent of the shoot in London. Now, they will have to reschedule Mumbai shoot and will take the decision next week depending on how fast John Abraham recovers. They plan to wrap up the film by the end of June.

Pagalpanti also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak. It is slated for release on December 6, 2019.

ALSO READ: John Abraham returns with Satyameva Jayate sequel, to romance Divya Khosla Kumar

More Pages: Pagalpanti Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

John Abraham returns with Satyameva Jayate…

No Sridevi, no Mr India sequel, says Shekhar…

Deepika Padukone to join Ranveer Singh for a…

Saaho to get a much bigger release than…

Anand Pandit's mystery thriller starring…

Irrfan Khan opens up about his HEALING…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification