John Abraham to hand over his social media accounts to NGOs to help connect people with COVID-19 resources

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has badly hit India. With the country reporting nearly four lakh daily cases, the healthcare system has been overburdened and facing a massive shortage of oxygen cylinders, beds and medicines. People have been turning to social media and using its powers and reach to seek help. Amid this, actor-producer John Abraham has decided to let NGOs helping out on the field take over his social media handle to reach a wider audience. The actor has 3.2 million followers on Twitter and 8.8 million on Instagram. 

John Abraham to hand over his social media accounts to NGOs to help connect people with COVID-19 resources

On Friday, John took to his social media handle and shared a note which read, “As a country we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs.”

“Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together,” he added. 


John also requested people to stay indoors and be responsible. 

ALSO READ: Satyameva Jayate 2 makers postpone John Abraham starrer amid Covid-19 crisis

