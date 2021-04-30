Actors Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar have entered a new phase in their lives. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy and they will be embracing their parenthood now. The couple announced this good news to their respective social media handles. Their post truly described how happy and excited they are to embrace parenthood.

The couple shared a glimpse of their newborn baby, where the tiny fingers of the baby were holding Addite's hands. Their post was just too adorable to handle.

The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor and his wife both took it to her Instagram and wrote, ''Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After…. Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite.''

Mohit and Addite met on the sets of the popular TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and finally got married in 2010 after dating for a couple of months.

