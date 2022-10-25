After a meandering celebration of Diwali in the house of Bigg Boss 16, many twists and turns await the audience tonight! Being the master of the house, Bigg Boss plans to keep a vigilant eye on every contestant to see when they break the rules of the house set by him. In tonight’s episode, viewers will see Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma pay for their mistakes as they constantly converse in English instead of Hindi. Bigg Boss reprimands Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma for repeatedly speaking English when the rules mention that they have to speak in Hindi. Bigg Boss asks them to apologize to India and continue doing so until his next command!

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss will select ‘Shaitan Ki Awaz’ to save two contestants from nomination

Amid the never-ending chaos in the Bigg Boss house, the sword of fear looms over once again on the contestants as nominations will be announced and three contestants will be selected to leave the Bigg Boss house forever. Along with that, Bigg Boss will make an announcement and choose two contestants who will be ‘Shaitan Ki Aawaz’. These chosen contestants will get a chance to decide amongst themselves and pick other two fellow contestants whom they want to save from nomination this week, sending the third and the only remaining contestant directly into the nomination zone. It will be fun, exciting, and shocking to witness the real faces of the chosen contestants based on whom they send into the nomination. Bigg Boss chooses three pairs of contestants for this task.

In the house of Bigg Boss, you never know when friends become enemies and vice versa. Gautam and Shalin’s bond is one such bond. We will see Shalin advises Gautam about Soundarya, asking him to take things slow and telling him that the gravity of this situation for him is different and for Soundarya is different.

The sweetness remains intact in the house as Abdu Rozik wins hearts with his performance on ‘I am a disco dancer’ and ‘Goron ki na kalon ki’ with a retro feel. Today’s episode is expected to be filled with lots of entertainment by staying tuned to Bigg Boss as you surely do not want to miss watching the nominated contestants for elimination this week.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.30pm on COLORS and is also available on the streaming platform Voot.

