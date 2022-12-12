Filmmaker James Cameron revealed that he made sure the Avatar: The Way of Water writers read “800 pages of notes work” before working on the highly anticipated sequel's script.

"I walked in on the first day with the whole writer's room, and I plopped down 800 pages of notes, single-spaced," Cameron shared in a recent interview. "I said, 'Do your homework, and then we'll talk.'" According to Entertainment Weekly, the director made the said number of notes had compiled over a six-month period.

He said he spent six months writing the notes, developing the franchise's fictional planet Pandora, the plot, and new characters along the way. Explaining why he wanted the writing crew to be so thorough with the extensive notes, Cameron shared, “The first thing I challenged them with was, 'Before we start talking about new stories, let's figure out how the first story worked. What were people keying into, what was working for them?'"

"We had a lot of discussions about that, and every idea we came up with as we went along had to measure up against that standard,” he explained. “[The story] had to hit the heart, had to hit the mind, had to hit the imagination, and it had to hit something even deeper, which we had a hard time quantifying."

"Something you could call spiritual, or you could call subconscious. Some kind of connection that you can't even really describe in words. And I said, 'If we can't do that again, then we are going to fail.'" Cameron has been crafting the world of Pandora and Avatar for many years. And it looks like the hard work and thorough discussions have paid-off, considering the rave reviews sequel has been receiving from the critics.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the second of the five films planned for the franchise. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver, The Way of Water arrives in cinemas December 16.

