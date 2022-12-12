Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni are indeed one of the most rock-solid couples in Tollywood. The duo tied the knot in 2012. Now, after ten years of their marriage, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood. Yes! The star couple is expecting their first child after ten years of marriage.

Ram Charan took to his social media handle and shared the announcement post for the same today that is December 12. The post featured Lord Hanuman along with a note, which read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji / We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child.”

As soon as the post was shared on social media feed of the actor, fans started showering wishes and blessings on the couple while “congratulating” them. The comments section was flooded with red-heart emoticons.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela tied the knot on June 14, 2012, at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad. Upasana is an Indian businesswoman and the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Life. In the past few years, Upasana’s pregnancy rumours often floated on the internet.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Upasana had said, “I am petrified to be a mom, there’s never a right time. But my friends have been great examples and now I have done my bit of research, so maybe it will be sometime soon. It’s nice that there is so much speculation about our child even before he/she is conceived, let alone born! Friends have called me asking me to let them know when I am pregnant so they can launch a birthing line for us.”

