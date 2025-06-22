In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a major impact at the box office with three consecutive blockbusters — Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Now, anticipation is building around his upcoming film titled King. While Saurabh Shukla had earlier confirmed his role in the project, actor Jaideep Ahlawat has also revealed in an interview with Lallantop that he is part of the film.

Jaideep Ahlawat confirms role in Shah Rukh Khan’s King; says, “Who could say no to Shah Rukh Khan”

Jaideep Ahlawat confirmed his involvement in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King and shared how he became part of the project. He recalled, “SRK sir kaafi time se soch rahe the iss cheez ko, jaisa mujhe pata laga hai, but Siddharth Anand bhai thoda hichak rahe honge ki chota part hai to offer after Jewel Thief. But Khan saab being Khan saab, he said I’ll talk to him. Ab unki baat kaun nakarega (SRK sir had been thinking about this for quite some time, as far as I know. But Siddharth (Anand) bhai was a bit hesitant to offer it since it was a small role after Jewel Thief. But Khan saab being Khan saab, he said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ Now who could say no to him?.”

He went on to praise Shah Rukh Khan, expressing deep admiration for the superstar. He said, “I really like him. In all my interactions with him — in the five to seven times we've met — starting from Raees, where I shot with him for four to five days, and even after that, whenever we met, he always made me feel like I was the closest person to him. He’s a wonderful human being. He has some amazing qualities. Every time I’ve met him, he’s made me feel important.”

For those who may not know, Jaideep Ahlawat portrayed the main antagonist in Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief, which starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Alongside his powerful performance, Jaideep also received praise for his impressive dance moves. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also features Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. According to reports, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor are rumored to be part of the cast as well, though no official confirmation has been made yet. The film is currently in production, with the release date still to be announced.

