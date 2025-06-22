Raanjhanaa fan screening: Aanand L Rai reveals how the LEGENDARY climax scene was written just HOURS before shoot: “It was our last day at Banaras; I SHOUTED at writer Himanshu Mehra…”

The fan screening of Raanjhanaa (2013) was held at a multiplex in Mumbai on the occasion of its 12th anniversary by DIY Solutions and was attended by the film’s team – actors Dhanush and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, then-child-actor Naman Jain, director Aanand L Rai, writer Himanshu Sharma and lyricist Irshad Kamil. Sonam Kapoor couldn’t make it and the team kept a picture of her on the seat. The event began with the screening of the film after which stand-up comic Devansh Singh entertained the crowd. Laksh Maheshwari, then, in his trademark style narrated the film’s story and also hosted the talk. The very final scene of the film, which shows younger Kundan and adult Kundan crossing paths and looking at each other, has achieved cult status. Aanand L Rai revealed the madness that happened on the day he shot the said scene.

Raanjhanaa fan screening: Aanand L Rai reveals how the LEGENDARY climax scene was written just HOURS before shoot: “It was our last day at Banaras; I SHOUTED at writer Himanshu Mehra…”

Aanand L Rai was asked if the scene was a part of the script. He replied, “The emotion was always a part of it. But the visual was planned spontaneously. Himanshu and I had fought with each other! I didn’t have just that part of the climax and it was the last day of the shoot in Banaras. As always, he was confident the night before and told me, ‘Main subah tak de deta hoon’. He’ll sweetly ask me, ‘Shift kitne baje ki hai aapki?’. I told him, ‘7:00 am’ (laughs)!”

Aanand continued, “At 6:00 am, I woke him up. I knew he must have not written! Still, I asked him, ‘Did you write?’. Then, I shouted at him, ‘You have to write and give. Or else, I’ll not leave Banaras’.”

Aanand further stated, “2 hours later, he came to the shooting location. Woh waisi hi haalat mein tha jaise main usko chod ke gaya tha. I was shooting with Naman. It was the scene where he says ‘Kya apni lugaai bachane ke liye kya Ram ji khud chanda maangne aate hai?’. I asked him, ‘Did you write?’. He said, ‘Kuch kuch likha hai’. He narrated me the scene. I heard it and I knew it was what I wanted. I wanted to tell him, ‘Kya likha hai tune yaar’. But I was upset with him. Director ka ego bhi hota hai! Hence, I couldn’t praise him. Still, the moment he ended his narration, I said ‘Bahut accha’ and I walked off.”

Aanand L Rai added, “Those lines gave me the visual. I called Dhanush and asked him, ‘Will you come for an hour for the shoot after lunch?’. He agreed and he asked me what was the scene. I told him that it was just one shot for which we require him.”

Also Read: Raanjhanaa returns to the big screen with fan screening marking 12-Year anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.