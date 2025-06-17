Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have bought a new apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs. 10 crore. This information comes from property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was registered in June 2025.

Jaideep Ahlawat and wife Jyoti Hooda buy second Rs. 10 crore apartment in Mumbai within two months

This is the couple’s second purchase in the same residential project—Poorna Apartments—within a span of two months. The first apartment was bought in May 2025 for the same value and is located on a different floor in the same residential project. Both apartments have similar configurations and areas.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the value of latest purchased apartment in June 2025 stands at Rs. 10 crore. It has a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 217.47 sq. m. (~2,341 sq. ft.), which is the same as the apartment acquired in May. The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs. 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property purchased in May 2025, also for Rs. 10 crore, features a similar carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 217.47 sq.m. (~2,341 sq.ft.). It included a total of four car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Andheri West is well located between Mumbai’s main business and entertainment areas, with good connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. Over time, it has grown into a busy commercial and residential area, with modern offices, co-working spaces, shops, entertainment spots, and upscale housing. Its lively environment, strong infrastructure, and closeness to key business hubs make it a popular choice for businesses, celebrities, and working professionals.

Jaideep Ahlawat is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films and web series. He gained recognition for his roles in the films Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018). In 2020, he starred as a police officer in the streaming series Paatal Lok, for which he received the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Most recently, he appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix film Jewel Thief (2025).

