A heartfelt letter from the Elite Games Federation has gone viral on social media after the organization formally requested the Government of Maharashtra to grant tax-free status to the latest release, Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. In a powerful appeal, the Federation emphasized the film’s core message of empathy, awareness, and inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Taking to public platforms, the Federation wrote, “This film is not only a cinematic creation but a heartfelt tribute to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It spreads awareness, promotes empathy, and encourages inclusivity — values we, as a society, must collectively uphold and champion.”

The Elite Games Federation, a registered not-for-profit under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, is known for promoting sports and supporting para-athletes across the country. The letter further highlighted the organization’s mission to uplift specially-abled communities and expressed its alignment with the themes explored in Sitaare Zameen Par. “Declaring it tax-free in Maharashtra will ensure that it reaches a wider audience, particularly schools, colleges, NGOs, and families who will benefit from its message,” the letter added.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna and jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par hit theatres on June 20, 2025. The sports comedy-drama stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles and serves as a spiritual successor to Khan’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. It is the official remake of the Spanish film Champions (2018).

"#SitaareZameenPar is not just entertainment – it is a moving portrayal of the abilities, struggles & dreams of children with intellectual & developmental disabilities. It aligns perfectly with our mission to promote inclusion in sports and society, especially for para-athletes". pic.twitter.com/Ghv51P8BRS — Kate Wordy (@KateWordy) June 21, 2025



The film follows the story of a hot-headed basketball coach (played by Khan) who, after being suspended, is sentenced to community service. Tasked with training a team of athletes with disabilities for an upcoming tournament, he embarks on a journey of personal transformation and discovers the power of empathy, resilience, and teamwork.

Given its sensitive yet uplifting narrative, Sitaare Zameen Par has been lauded by audiences and advocacy groups alike. The viral request from the Elite Games Federation has only amplified the conversation around the film’s societal relevance. The government is yet to respond, but support for the tax-free demand continues to grow online, with fans, educators, and disability rights activists echoing the call.

