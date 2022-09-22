The release dates of multiple releases were affected due to the pandemic. From postponement of shooting schedule to the theatrical releases being put on hold, many Bollywood films have borne the brunt of the lockdown. Now, it seems that the month of October will yet again see a clash between not two but three films. Ayushmann Khurrana – Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha – Huma Qureshi, Parineeti Chopra – Harrdy Sandhu will be battling it out in theatres for their films Doctor G, Double XL, and Code Name: Tiranga respectively, on October 14.

The much-awaited clash that the theatres saw was during the occasion of Rakshabandhan in August when the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan clashed with the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. However, neither of the films could manage to act as crowd-pullers despite a long weekend. As for the much talked about clash on October 14, the said films also offer a wide variety of genres. Doctor G features Ayushmann Khurrana who gets into gynecology and struggles to become a doctor in a field that is highly female-centric. Double XL revolves around Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's attempt to make their mark in a society obsessed with slim and thin figures. On the other hand, Code Name: Tiranga is a patriotic film featuring Parineeti Chopra in a never seen before avatar of a fearless spy.

Interestingly, Code Name: Tiranga and Double XL are both produced by T-Series whereas Doctor G is produced by Junglee Pictures. While Doctor G will bring together the onscreen pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh for the first time, Code Name: Tiranga will feature Harrdy Sandhu as the male lead in a Bollywood film for the first time. On the other hand, Double XL will bring together Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi for the first time on the big screen.

