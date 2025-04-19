Following backlash over a church scene in Jaat featuring Randeep Hooda, the film’s director Gopichand Malineni has responded to the controversy, emphasizing that the intent was never to hurt religious sentiments. His remarks come after the makers issued an official statement confirming the removal of the scene from the film.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Malineni explained that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had not flagged the controversial scene when reviewing the trailer. However, the board later instructed the team to blur the background in the final print. “The censor board didn’t mention anything for the trailer cut, but later, it told us to blur the background in the film print. It was done even before people objected,” he said. Reiterating his stance on filmmaking and audience sensitivity, Malineni added, “If a film has to be a blockbuster, it has to be watched by as many people as possible. No filmmaker wants to hurt any people or community. We want to entertain them.”

Earlier, the film’s production team had released an official apology acknowledging the public concern and confirming that the scene in question had been removed. “There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt,” the statement read.

Jaat, directed by Malineni, features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Randeep Hooda. Set against a gritty rural backdrop, the film dives into themes of identity, justice, and social tension. Hooda plays a conflicted character navigating politics, violence, and redemption, while the supporting cast adds depth to the film’s narrative.

Jaat was released in theatres on April 10, 2025. The film continues to draw attention not only for its performances and story but also for the conversations it has sparked around creative expression and social responsibility in cinema.

