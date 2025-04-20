In a recent conversation, the veteran actress opened up about witnessing the late actress’ fragile mental state during their time together on film sets.

Shabana Azmi recalls disturbing incidents with Parveen Babi on film sets; says, “She used to eat two grapes and say that I am bursting”

In a poignant and revealing interview with Filmfare YouTube, Shabana Azmi reflected on her experiences with the enigmatic yet troubled Parveen Babi, one of the most glamorous stars of her time. Azmi, known for her candid insights, recounted moments on film sets where Parveen’s declining mental health became alarmingly visible.

“I saw Parveen Babi going mad in front of my eyes. We were doing a Prakash Mehra film, Jwalamukhi, and we were on the set, and she suddenly looked to the chandelier and started screaming, ‘This chandelier is going to fall on me,’” Azmi recalled. The haunting memory painted a vivid picture of Parveen's distress. Azmi also mentioned incidents from the sets of Ashanti, where Babi's eating habits had drastically changed. “She used to eat two grapes and say that I am bursting,” she added, pointing toward possible symptoms of severe anxiety or an eating disorder.

The veteran actress also described a moment involving actress Zeenat Aman that left her with deep concern. “She went and stood behind her and looked at her in a very strange kind of manner,” Azmi said, underlining how erratic behavior had begun to emerge in Parveen's interactions.

These stories not only highlight the intensity of Parveen Babi’s inner turmoil but also reflect the silence that often surrounded such issues in the film industry during the '70s and '80s. “We never talked about this,” Azmi admitted. “She was always speaking about esoteric things, discussing books, and she was a big star, but she never played the star as such, but she was in quest of an intellect that didn’t really come easy to her, but she was struggling with something.”

Parveen Babi’s life continues to evoke conversations around fame, isolation, and mental health. In opening up, Azmi not only paid tribute to a complex co-star but also nudged forward the much-needed discourse on mental health in the entertainment world.

