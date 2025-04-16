The scene, which includes references to violence in the church and portrays a congregation praying, has been deemed offensive by religious leaders.

The Bollywood film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has stirred controversy since its release on April 10. The Christian community has raised objections to a scene showing Randeep inside a church, with some members demanding a ban on the film.

The controversial scene shows Randeep Hooda standing inside a church, beneath a crucifix positioned above the sacred pulpit. Another part of the clip features congregation members praying. The trailer also includes references to violence occurring within the church, which has been deemed offensive by the Christian community.

Several Christian community leaders have voiced strong objections, saying the film's depiction has hurt their religious sentiments and disrespected the sanctity of the church pulpit. A video circulating online also shows protestors chanting slogans like “Randeep Hooda murdabad.”

The Christian community had initially intended to stage protests outside theatres screening Jaat, but police intervention halted the demonstrations. Instead, representatives submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner, demanding a ban on the film and legal action against the cast and crew for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. They have issued a 48-hour ultimatum, warning of protests if no action is taken within the timeframe.

In addition to Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Jaat features Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Jaat follows the story of a mysterious man, played by Sunny, who arrives in the village of Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, and finds it suffering under the rule of Ranatunga (Randeep) and his wife Bharathi (Regina). What starts as a minor clash soon escalates, and the protagonist decides to fight against the oppression faced by the villagers.

Released in theatres on April 10, the film has received mixed reviews. As per Sacnilk, it crossed the ₹50 crore mark in under a week, collecting an estimated ₹6 crore net on Tuesday and bringing its total to ₹53.50 crore net in India.

