Music maestro AR Rahman has addressed recent criticism directed at him by playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who accused the composer of replacing traditional musicians with computer-based technology. In a candid interview with India Today, Rahman clarified his position and offered a glimpse into the extensive musical collaborations that continue to define his work.

Abhijeet had claimed that Rahman’s preference for digital tools has led to a significant reduction in opportunities for old-school musicians. In response, Rahman maintained that while he does use technology to streamline certain aspects of the music-making process, it has never been at the cost of genuine musicianship. "It's nice to blame me for everything. I still love Abhijeet, and I would send cakes to him. Also, it's his opinion, and there's nothing wrong with having one," Rahman said with characteristic calm.

He went on to detail his efforts to support musicians on a large scale. "I recently set up an orchestra with 60 women in Dubai. They are being employed every month and are being paid insurance, health, and everything. In every movie that I do, be it Chhaava or Ponniyin Selvan, there are close to 200-300 musicians involved, and some songs have more than 100 people working on them. I don't show off or post photos with them, and thus no one gets to know about it."

Rahman emphasized that live music remains central to his compositions, even as computers are used as part of the creative process. "The more you refine in music, the more you start to appreciate live music. Computers are used as a tool to design extraordinary harmonies and everything. We cannot afford to get musicians to play and reject them later. All the rejections need to be in the soft part, and all finals are always recorded live."

Dismissing the notion that technology replaces talent, Rahman made it clear that his intent has always been to blend the best of both worlds while being cost-efficient. "One can go to any producers I have worked with to check on how many musicians we get," he added.

