Ananya Panday becomes Chanel's first-ever Indian brand ambassador

Ananya Panday becomes Chanel’s first-ever Indian brand ambassador

The actress took to Instagram to share her excitement, calling it a dream come true.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ananya Panday has been named the brand ambassador for luxury fashion house Chanel, becoming the first-ever ambassador from India for the iconic brand. The announcement marks a significant moment not just in the actress’s career, but also for Indian representation in the global fashion landscape.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Panday wrote, “Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial The first ever brand ambassador for and from India ???????? Dreams really do come true.” The caption accompanied a carousel of photos that featured the actress with some of Chanel’s signature products — including handbags, a classic Chanel belt, and an elegant shot highlighting their ring collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya ???? (@ananyapanday)


Panday’s association with Chanel comes at a time when international fashion houses are increasingly engaging with South Asian audiences and expanding their ambassador lineups to reflect a more global presence. Known for her fashion-forward appearances and red carpet looks, Ananya has frequently made headlines for her collaborations with top designers and her evolving style. Her appointment to Chanel’s ambassadorial lineup reinforces her growing influence as both an actor and a fashion personality.

The partnership also aligns with Chanel’s continued expansion and deeper engagement with Indian fashion consumers. Though Chanel has long held a presence in the Indian luxury market, this is the first time the brand has chosen an Indian face to represent it globally.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Kesari Chapter 2, which stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The film, a spiritual sequel to the 2019 historical action drama, is expected to hit theatres this week, on April 18. She also has Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama under the Dharma Productions banner, where she stars opposite newcomer Lakshya.

With two major films on the horizon and a high-profile global fashion endorsement, 2025 is shaping up to be a milestone year for Panday. As she balances her on-screen roles with new ventures in fashion, her Chanel ambassadorship is likely to open new doors on both international and industry fronts.

Also Read: Ananya Panday shares serene Golden Temple photo with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan ahead of Kesari: Chapter 2 release; watch

