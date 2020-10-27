Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.10.2020 | 9:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BREAKING: 2.0 Producers, LYCA to enter Bollywood; Aashish Singh of YRF and Netflix comes on board to head Hindi operations

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The influx of South Indian films is clearly visible in Bollywood with more than 30 films up for a remake with top Bollywood stars. The southern films have often proved to be a success formula for B-Town as they are padded up with the right amount of action, emotion, drama, and comedy. With the success of Southern remakes, ample producers from South, too, are gearing up for their journey in Bollywood and this includes the biggies like Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively discovered that one of the biggest producers down south, LYCA PRODUCTIONS is now gearing up to explore the Hindi film space and they have already started to chalk out plans of making multiple films in the next financial year.

BREAKING 2.0 Producers, LYCA to enter Bollywood; Aashish Singh of YRF and Netflix comes on board to head Hindi operations

“LYCA is one of the biggest names down south and they have piggy banked the costliest Indian film till date, 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth in lead with Akshay Kumar in a negative role. They are now set to takeover full-fledged production in Bollywood and the back end work to get a line up in place has already begun,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that their film slate in Hindi will be a blend of original stories and remakes. “The idea is to churn out good content that is appreciated by the audience and it’s all work in progress at the moment. They would make up for the deficiency of content in commercial space in Bollywood, and is aiming to collaborate with the top names of the film industry”, the source further told us.

That’s not all, LYCA has also got Aashish Singh, who is currently working as the director of Netflix India, onboard to head their journey in Bollywood.  Aashish has worked as production head at YRF on films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Chak De India, and Dhoom 2 among others. Singh has also been associated with Balaji Telefilms in the past as CEO. LYCA PRODUCTIONS is a sub-brand of leading international mobile service providers, Lyca Mobile, and apart from film production, are also looking to explore the exhibition and distribution front across the country and markets (Regional + Hindi). Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: “I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it”- Akshay Kumar on wearing a saree for Laxmmi Bomb

More Pages: 2.0 Box Office Collection , 2.0 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Elli AvRam says Bollywood is not an easy…

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's little Sardar Parzaan…

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2020 to…

Good Newwz director Raj Mehta ropes in Varun…

Forensic Science Laboratory gives clean chit…

Hansal Mehta opens up about working on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification