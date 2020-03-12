Bollywood Hungama

Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Apno Se Bewafai to hit the screens on April 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Two years ago, Irrfan Khan last appeared on the big screen in Akash Khurana's Karwaan. It's been a long wait since then. As he awaits the release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan still battles a dreadful illness and has kept himself away from the promotions. The audience are eager to have him back nevertheless, and this might get Irrfan's another unreleased film to hit the theatres too.

Apno Se Bewafai, a film Irrfan shot before he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, remained unreleased for two years, due to lack of funds. Director Prakash Bhalekar, speaking to a leading daily, confirmed that the film was releasing on 2nd April. However, he says he was unable to inform Irrfan about the development since the actor is not in touch with anyone right now. Bhalekar also shared that Irrfan had put up a wonderful performance in the family entertainer, and the film would also feature a bunch of fresh actors.

Angrezi Medium, helmed by Homi Adajania, will feature Irrfan as a father who tries hard to gather every penny as he wants to send his daughter abroad for higher studies. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, it releases on 13th March, 2020.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan says he forgot how to act before shooting for Angrezi Medium

