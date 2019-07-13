Rajkummar Rao can’t stop praising his RoohiAfza costar Janhvi Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This is the first time that the two will be seen sharing the screen space and the fans have already started praising their pair. They have already wrapped the Manali schedule for the film and are currently shooting for the same in Agra. Janhvi was quite excited to be working with Rajkummar and has expressed her admiration for him in the past.

However, it looks like Rajkummar is just as fond of her and when the actor was asked about his experience shooting with Janhvi he said, “Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she way more talented than that.”

We bet after reading this, Janhvi’s happiness will know no bounds! RoohiAfza is a horror comedy and is slated to release on March 2020. Janhvi will also be seen in Kargil Girl, Gunjan Saxena’s biopic while Rajkummar is currently promotion Judgementall Hai Kya.

