After making waves in the independent music scene with hits like 'Sahiba' and 'Paro,' singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari is now set to make his mark in Bollywood with his latest track, 'Raat Bhar,' from the upcoming romantic drama De De Pyaar De 2. Released by T-Series on Wednesday, the song is a melodious ode to love, longing, and late-night nostalgia, perfectly capturing the chemistry between Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri in the film.

With his signature soothing vocals and contemporary musical style, Aditya brings a refreshing energy to the soundtrack, marking a smooth transition from his indie roots to mainstream cinema. Speaking about the track, he shared, “'Raat Bhar' is very close to my heart. It carries the same honesty and emotion I’ve always tried to bring to my independent music, but this time, it’s a part of a larger story on the big screen. I’m grateful to T-Series and the team of De De Pyaar De 2 for trusting my sound and giving me this opportunity.”

Over the years, Rikhari has built a loyal fanbase with his unique blend of heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies. With 'Raat Bhar,' he not only adds another feather to his cap but also cements his place as one of the most promising new voices in the Indian music industry.

