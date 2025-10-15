From Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor to Nushrratt Bharuccha, industry stars applaud ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Trailer: “Can’t wait to watch it in theatres”

The trailer for De De Pyaar De 2 is finally out, and it’s already creating buzz across the film industry and social media. Ajay Devgn returns as Ashish, stepping back into the quirky world of love and family dynamics — this time facing off with Ayesha’s father, played by R. Madhavan. Packed with light-hearted moments, witty exchanges, and plenty of laughs, the trailer has set high expectations for the film’s theatrical release on 14th November 2025.

Following the trailer launch, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their reactions, praising the cast and expressing their excitement for the sequel.

Industry Reactions Pour In

Global star Priyanka Chopra kept it short and sweet, commenting: “Too good!”, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, writing: “Woaahhh! Mazaaa aa gaya guys!! Too good!!”, She also tagged the lead cast — Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, and others — expressing her full support. Arjun Kapoor, who enjoyed the first film, also joined in the appreciation, saying: “Loved part 1 and now part 2 looks 2 good! Can’t wait”, Rajkummar Rao called the trailer hilarious, adding: “#DeDePyaarDe2 This is hilarious Looking forward to watching it in theatres.”

Other celebrities, including Vivek Oberoi, Sophie Choudry, Jackky Bhagnani, and Patralekhaa, also shared their love for the trailer, adding to the growing anticipation ahead of the film’s release.

Directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films, De De Pyaar De 2 promises to bring a fresh dose of romance, humour, and family drama to the big screen. The film is set to hit cinemas on 14th November 2025.

