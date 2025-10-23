Five years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, the late actor’s family has decided to contest the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report, which concluded that the 34-year-old star had died by suicide. The report cleared actor Rhea Chakraborty of all allegations, but Sushant’s family has strongly disputed the findings, terming the investigation “incomplete” and “misleading.”

The CBI, in its March 2025 report, ruled out foul play, stating that there was no evidence to prove that Rhea Chakraborty abetted Rajput’s suicide or misappropriated his finances. It emphasized that the actor was alone at his Bandra apartment between June 8 and June 14, 2020—the day he was found dead—and that neither Rhea nor her brother Showik had visited him during that period.

However, Sushant’s family remains unconvinced. As per a report by Mid-Day, their lawyer, Advocate Varun Singh, slammed the report, alleging laxity in the investigation. “This is nothing but an eyewash. If the CBI wanted to uncover the truth, it should have submitted all supporting documents—chats, technical data, witness statements, and medical records. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation,” Singh said.

The CBI’s submission included two closure reports filed earlier this year. The first addressed a complaint lodged by Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh, in Patna, accusing Rhea and her family of driving the actor to suicide and mishandling his finances. The second involved a case Rhea had registered against Sushant’s sisters in Mumbai.

The agency’s findings further stated that Rajput’s financial matters were transparently handled by his chartered accountant and lawyer. It also deemed the actor’s expenses on Rhea—including a 2019 Europe trip—legitimate and voluntary. Responding to these claims, Varun Singh asserted that the CBI’s conclusions lacked transparency, saying, “Merely claiming that funds weren’t withdrawn from Sushant’s account isn’t enough. The CBI must present detailed bank statements to substantiate its conclusion. This flimsy report won’t hold in court.”

The case will next be heard before a Patna court on December 20, where the family intends to formally challenge the CBI’s closure report.

