The actor spoke about his reasons for participating in the protests before being detained.

Imran Khan detained by Mumbai Police during protest at August Kranti Maidan; says, “I am here to see why people’s voices are being suppressed”

Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police while participating in a protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on October 10. The protest was held in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi, which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Imran Khan detained by Mumbai Police during protest at August Kranti Maidan; says, “I am here to see why people’s voices are being suppressed”

Following his detention, Imran shared a selfie from inside the police van on Instagram and captioned it, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Before being detained, the actor spoke about his reasons for participating in the protest, clarifying that he was present as a citizen and was not representing any organization. He told the news agency ANI, “I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people’s voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Imran Khan, known for films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and I Hate Luv Storys, has largely stayed away from the limelight in recent years. But he had participated in the protests held in July this year for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister following the leak of NEET question paper.

Also Read: Imran Khan to showcase his drift skills at Royal Enfield GRRR Nights × Underground in Mumbai on August 23

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