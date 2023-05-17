The countdown for this year’s IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards has begun. The 23rd edition of the prestigious awards show is all set to take place on May 26 and 27 at Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi. The event will be graced by a long list of Bollywood celebrities. Apart from this, the other attraction at the event will be masterclasses and workshops from some renowned names from the industry.

IIFA 2023: Kabir Khan and Omung Kumar to host masterclasses on different aspects of filmmaking

Filmmaker Kabir Khan will not only trace his beginnings in cinema during ‘Director’s Cut with Kabir Khan’ along with thoughts and anecdotes but will also share five tips for aspiring directors.

Sharing his excitement at being a part of this year’s IIFA, Kabir said in a statement, “I’m really looking forward to the interaction as it will give me a chance to retrospect and introspect on my choices too. This kind of knowledge exchange not only makes for a stimulating conversation, it also works to the benefit of cinema. I will not only be celebrating box-office wins and awards, but also reflecting on the failures of projects one was passionate about and negative press which can dent your confidence as a filmmaker momentarily but can never keep you down.”

Omung Kumar, the National Award-winning director of Mary Kom, who is also the applauded production designer of films like Black and Saawariya, will create a set design on a chosen subject while conducting ‘A 360 degrees of creativity in Cinema with Omung Kumar’

Omung will discuss how his dream of being an actor enabled him to understand and develop his creative streak. He will also reveal how long it takes to create an ‘Omung Kumar’ piece of art. “I will be sharing a case study or two from favourite projects, along with influences and inspirations that helped create these works of art. The idea is to help understand how to take their flair for painting into the world of film and television,” asserted Omung Kumar.

He added, “The interaction will be a journey in itself, starting from the beginning to what I am doing next, if the awards and accolades have influenced my thoughts and changed my work, along with a few words of wisdom for those who plan to follow me into the industry.”

Renowned make-up and beauty guru Nabila will also be taking a masterclass on her subject of expertise. Her brand ZERO Makeup and team Nabila are going to be the official hair and makeup partners for this year’s edition of IIFA.

Ahead of the masterclass, Nabila said, “I am thankful to IIFA for adding the hair and makeup segment to the creative workshop series. Here I will share insights into the pitch, process and production involved in image making.”

Speaking about the masterclass sessions, Hans Fraikin, Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner, said, “These masterclasses help connect commercially successful and critically acclaimed filmmakers, like Kabir Khan and Omung Kumar, with an audience that shares the same interest in the art of filmmaking. The workshops will prove to be immensely beneficial for both creatives looking to pursue a career in film as well as established filmmakers who want to evolve their skills and understand their trade better.”

He added, “Abu Dhabi Film Commission has always focused on developing the incredible talent in this region and supporting film industries from across the globe. This is especially true for Indian cinema, which is extremely popular in the UAE and regularly supported by ADFC through the services we provide and the 30% cashback rebate we offer. We have worked closely with numerous major Indian productions and will continue to support the Indian film industry as it continues to grow, flourish and thrive.”

This year’s IIFA will see performances from the likes of Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, a large number of film personalities will grace the event as attendees. These include, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhushan Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Sohail Khan, Boman Irani, Mouni Roy, Ramesh Taurani, R Madhavan, Anees Bazmee, Jayantilal Gada among others.

Also Read: IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan among stars to grace the prestigious awards function

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.