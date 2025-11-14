Bollywood veteran Dharmendra has been in the news over the past few days after reports emerged claiming that the actor had been placed on a ventilator. As speculation intensified, paparazzi gathered outside both his residence and the hospital where he was admitted, leading to a wave of unverified updates across social media. Some portals even prematurely announced his death, further fuelling confusion and concern.

IFTDA files complaint against paparazzi for breaching Dharmendra’s privacy

In response to this, Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit has filed a formal police complaint against certain paparazzi and digital media accounts for invading the actor’s privacy.

In his letter to Senior Inspector of Police Sunil Jadhav, Pandit wrote: “I, Ashoke Pandit, Hon. President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), wish to lodge a formal complaint against certain unverified and scrupulous paparazzi and online media handlers who have crossed all limits of decency and ethics in the recent coverage related to the illness of Padma Bhushan, Shri Dharmendra Ji, one of the most respected legends of Indian cinema.”

The complaint highlighted that a few media handlers reportedly entered Dharmendra’s residence premises without consent and recorded visuals of his family members. These clips were circulated online, allegedly for “sensationalism and profit.” It added that the act amounted to a violation of privacy and dignity, stressing that such actions fall under offences relating to trespass, privacy invasion, and defamation.

Calling the behaviour “inhuman, unethical, and a gross violation of the right to privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” IFTDA urged the police to take strict action and set a precedent to deter similar incidents.

Dharmendra was reported to be on life support earlier this week, leading to heightened scrutiny from the media. However, his family later clarified that while the actor was under medical supervision, he was responding positively to treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on November 12 and is currently receiving care at home.

Following his return, Sunny Deol expressed frustration with the photographers stationed outside their residence. In an emotional interaction, he said, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain,” urging the media to respect boundaries during a sensitive time.

Several members of the film fraternity have also voiced their concern over the escalating intrusion, calling for restraint and responsible reporting.

