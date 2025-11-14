comscore
Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal passes away at 98

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal passes away at 98

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, one of the earliest leading ladies of Hindi cinema, has passed away at the age of 98. Known for a career that spanned more than seven decades, she was last seen on screen in Kabir Singh, where she played Shahid Kapoor’s grandmother, followed by a brief appearance in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kaushal emerged as a prominent heroine between 1946 and 1963, delivering performances that became milestones of early Hindi cinema. Her memorable roles include Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953), Aabroo (1956), Bade Sarkar (1957), Jailor (1958), Night Club (1958) and Godaan (1963).

After transitioning to character roles in the mid-1960s, she continued to receive praise for her work, notably for Shaheed (1965). She appeared in several significant films through the decades, including Do Raaste (1969), Anhonee (1973), Prem Nagar (1974), and Maha Chor (1976).

Her passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy deeply woven into the fabric of classic Indian cinema. A source close to the family said, “Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile, and needs privacy.”

Bollywood Hungama extends heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Also Read: Dharmendra shares pic of first meeting with first-ever co-star Kamini Kaushal

