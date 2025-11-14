Police have taken action after a shocking hospital-room video of Dharmendra and his family went viral, intensifying concerns and prompting strong appeals for privacy.

The past week has been an emotionally turbulent one for the Deol family, as veteran actor Dharmendra’s hospitalisation sparked widespread concern — and eventually, controversy. After the 88-year-old star was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, a video recorded inside his room began circulating online, triggering outrage among fans and the film fraternity.

Hospital staffer arrested for leaking private video of Dharmendra in the hospital bed as Deol family battles rumours and health scare

According to HT City, police have arrested the hospital staff member responsible for secretly recording and leaking the clip, acting under charges of invasion of privacy. The arrest was made on Thursday, signalling a serious response to what the family and many others deemed a deeply insensitive breach.

The video, which surfaced earlier this week, appeared to show Dharmendra surrounded by his family, including first wife Prakash Kaur. Several medical devices were attached to him, and the atmosphere in the room was visibly tense. Prakash Kaur was seen in tears while Sunny Deol attempted to comfort her. The private moment soon went viral on several social media platforms thus leading to the family taking legal action.

Dharmendra’s health had already been surrounded by speculation and misinformation, with several false reports suggesting a critical condition and even triggering premature death hoaxes. His children, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol, repeatedly urged fans not to pay attention to rumours, sharing reassurances and requesting calm. The wave of inaccurate updates also deeply distressed Hema Malini who criticised sections of the media for what she described as “insensitive coverage” during a vulnerable time for the family.

On Wednesday, more concrete information emerged when reports confirmed that Dharmendra had been discharged. The Deol family released a collective statement addressing fans and the press. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home,” the note read. “We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

With the arrest now made and Dharmendra recuperating at home, the family hopes the focus will return to his recovery rather than sensationalism. For fans across the country, the priority remains the beloved actor’s well-being — and the hope that he returns to good health soon.

