Salman Khan recently wrapped up shooting his cameo for Riteish Deshmukh’s much-anticipated period drama Raja Shivaji. According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor completed his parts over a two-day schedule by the evening of November 12, 2025. Following the shoot, Salman flew to Doha to perform at the Da’Bangg Reloaded tour concert.

Salman Khan wraps cameo shoot for Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, plans return for action sequences: Report

In Raja Shivaji, Salman portrays Jiva Mahala, a loyal and brave warrior who was one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted bodyguards. Known for his pivotal role in protecting Shivaji during the 1659 Battle of Pratapgarh, Jiva Mahala’s character is said to be a significant and powerful presence in the film.

The report quoted a source saying, “Salman and Riteish share a warm bond, and when the actor-filmmaker approached him, he immediately agreed. Salman’s commanding presence made him the perfect choice for Jiva Mahala.” Reportedly, the filming took place in a suburban studio, where Salman shot several close-up sequences.

After completing the shoot, Salman is expected to resume work on Battle of Galwan before returning to film his action scenes for Raja Shivaji, choreographed by Parvez Shaikh. The historical drama also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.

Raja Shivaji is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, with the release date set for May 1.

Speaking of Salman Khan’s professional front, he is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 19. However, this weekend, Rohit Shetty will be taking over the responsibility of the host as Salman flew to Doha for the Da’Bangg tour.

