Following the success of The Kashmir Files, a tweet by MP IAS officer requesting to donate all the earnings of the film to charity is going viral. The film has collected nearly Rs. 200 crore club and is also expected to enter the Rs. 300 crore club eventually.

On Sunday, an IAS officer Niyaz Khan from Madhya Pradesh praised the film and asked the makers of the film to donate the earnings of the film towards the education of children of the Kashmiri Pandits and for the construction of homes in Kashmir. The IAS officer wrote, “I would respect the film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.”

Niyaz Khan has also penned seven books including “Be Ready to Die” on the 2014 genocide of Yazidis by the Islamic state.

Replying to the officer, director Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer.”

The IAS officer had marveled about the movie in an earlier tweet based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits also naming the ‘atrocities’ done to Muslims in several parts of the country. He had tweeted, “Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country.”

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

