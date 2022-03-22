Ajay Devgn is all-set to star in his third directorial with Runway 34, following the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna whose flight runs into turbulence which starts a mysterious turn of events. During the film’s trailer launch, Devgn revealed he might not have taken the film if Amitabh Bachchan wouldn’t have agreed to it.

He said, “In this film, for Mr. Bachchan's role, if he wouldn't have agreed, I don't even know if I would be able to cast (anyone else). I don't think I would be making the film. I've known him ever since I was a child. I would visit his set often. Later, I went on to work with him in six films.”

Ajay Devgn also added saying the film’s story was very fascinating, inspired by true events. He also decided to direct the film and back it up under his production. He said, "I heard this script two years back and then I had asked the writers to make some changes. In the lockdown, when we were all home, I checked on the status of the script. Then, we started working more on the subject and then, it was in lockdown that we started shooting. I prefer choosing the tough path to make films and it was difficult to create these visuals."

Runway 34 also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and Rakul Preet Singh. It is co-produced by Vikrant Sharma, Jay Kanujia and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film will be released on 29th April on Eid.

