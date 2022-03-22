Ajay Devgn is set to give you three times the usual dose of entertainment in his multiple avatars as an actor, director, and producer in Runway 34, which is inspired by true incidents. The film's trailer was launched on Monday in presence of Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as one of the leads. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was in attendance at the trailer launch on Monday. At the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn was asked if true incident stories like his upcoming film, and recently released The Kashmir Files are the best means to attract the audience to the theatres post-pandemic.

Ajay Devgn responded, "Nahi aisa nahi hai, yeh sirf Hindustan mein nahi hai...ye poori duniya mein hai...Jaise maine pehle bhi filmein ki hain The Legend of Bhagat Singh, kuch kahaaniyaan itni inspirational hoti hain aur kaafi baar jo sachhai hoti hai, woh itni amazing hoti hai hi aap waise fiction likh nahi sakte (It’s not like that. And it’s not happening just in India, but the rest of the world too. I have done films like The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. When you hear such stories, they are so inspirational. Sometimes, the truth is so amazing that you can’t write fiction like that)".

Ajay further added, "Idea ye nahi hota ki koi true incident dhundho...jab aap kuch sun lete hain toh aapko lagta hai ki yeh bahut hi extraordinary cheez hui this, ye duniya ke saamne aani chahiye. That is why we pick it up, warna hum kahaaniyaan khud bhi likhte hain aur banaate hain (The idea is not to find true incidents to make a film. When you hear such a true story, you feel that the world must know about it. And that’s why we pick it up. Otherwise, we write our own films and make it)".

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. Runway 34 will be landing in theatres on Eid, April 29, 2022!

