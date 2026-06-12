Hrithik Roshan to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Jailer 2 cameo? Here’s what we know!

Fresh speculation has emerged around Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Jailer 2. According to the latest reports, Hrithik Roshan has reportedly come on board for a pivotal cameo role that was earlier linked to Shah Rukh Khan.

Hrithik Roshan to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Jailer 2 cameo? Here’s what we know!

A few months ago, reports suggested that Shah Rukh Khan would make a special appearance in the sequel. The actor was reportedly set to feature in a high-octane five-day cameo. However, later reports claimed that Shah Rukh had stepped away from the project due to scheduling priorities.

At the time, it was reported that the superstar was enthusiastic about the role but chose to focus on King, which holds special significance as it marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Now, a new report by Hindustan Times suggests that Hrithik Roshan has been brought in for the special appearance. A source told the publication, “Hrithik is definitely doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2. He plays the role of Rajini sir’s friend who comes into the storyline to help in time of crises. Hrithik will be shooting his part this month.”

If the report proves accurate, the film will mark Hrithik's on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth after nearly four decades. The two were last seen together in the 1986 film Bhagwan Dada, in which Hrithik appeared as a child artist.

While the makers have not officially confirmed the development, the reported casting has generated considerable interest among fans. The prospect of seeing Hrithik share screen space with Rajinikanth has already become a major talking point on social media.

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently grabbed attention for a cryptic social media post that sparked discussions among fans and industry observers.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Just got asked what's the kind of role I'm looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from luck by chance ? That's the one. I'd jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The actor's post led to speculation about the kinds of characters he hopes to explore in the future.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan signs with Anonymous Content; Global media giant to represent Bollywood superstar across international ventures

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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