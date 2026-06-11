The actor-producer expands his global footprint as he gears up for Krrish 4, while also producing two major projects with Prime Video under his banner HRX Films.

Hrithik Roshan has added another significant milestone to his illustrious career by signing with Anonymous Content, the renowned global media company known for producing premium content and representing some of the world's most acclaimed directors, writers, and actors.

Hrithik Roshan signs with Anonymous Content; Global media giant to represent Bollywood superstar across international ventures

One of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars, Roshan has carved a remarkable legacy over the past two-and-a-half decades with a string of blockbuster films and critically acclaimed performances. The actor is widely recognized for headlining the successful Krrish superhero franchise, where he plays the titular superhero, as well as the action thriller War, in which he essayed the role of a rogue spy agent. His filmography also includes landmark films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Zoya Akhtar, and Karan Johar’s family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Roshan's journey to superstardom began in 2000 with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, the blockbuster action-romance that instantly established him as a household name across India. Since then, he has remained one of the country's most bankable stars, consistently delivering memorable performances and commercially successful films.

Raised in a film family, Hrithik Roshan has emerged as one of the foremost leading men of Indian cinema. Over a career spanning more than two decades, his films have collectively grossed over $600 million worldwide. He has also received multiple Filmfare Award nominations, winning six awards for Best Actor. Notably, he remains the only Indian actor to win both the Best Debut and Best Actor Filmfare Awards for the same film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. In 2006, he won both the Critics' Choice and Popular Choice Best Actor awards at the Filmfare Awards for Koi… Mil Gaya. Apart from his acting prowess, Roshan is also celebrated for his dance performances, many of which have enjoyed immense popularity among audiences.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen reprising his iconic role in Krrish 4, the latest instalment in the blockbuster superhero franchise.

Beyond acting, Roshan is also expanding his presence as a producer. He is currently producing Storm, a high-stakes thriller for Prime Video under his banner HRX Films, marking his debut as a producer. Prime Video India and HRX Films have also announced Mess, a comedy feature that marks the second collaboration between the streaming platform and Roshan's production house following Storm.

The actor is also the founder of HRX, one of India's leading fitness and athleisure brands and among the country's most successful actor-led ventures.

Despite his new international association, Roshan will continue to be represented in India by Collective Artists Network.

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan shuts down reports of Hrithik Roshan-YRF budget clash over Krrish 4: “There are no issues”

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