The teaser of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Alpha, was finally unveiled on Wednesday, June 12, and has become a huge talking point on social media. With less than a month until the film's release, expect some more promotional material to drop in the coming weeks.

BREAKING: Alpha’s songs ‘Haniya Ve’, ‘Massacre’ and ‘Champagne’ passed by CBFC

According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website, on June 11, the makers of Alpha passed two songs. These songs are ‘Haniya Ve’, which is 3 minutes and 2 seconds long, and ‘Massacre’, which is 3 minutes and 6 seconds long. The same day, a 1-minute and 2-second-long teaser was also cleared.

A day later, on June 12, the makers passed a song named ‘Champagne’, with a runtime of 2 minutes and 52 seconds. All these assets, as well as the teaser of Alpha, which was released on June 10, have been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate. It now remains to be seen when each asset will be released.

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and is a part of the popular YRF Spy Universe. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the globally acclaimed series The Railway Men.

Last month, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that Alia Bhatt’s character in Alpha is unlike anything seen before in the YRF Spy Universe. This makes things a lot more interesting because she isn’t playing a spy that YRF has so far given to the audience with every film.

“Alpha is definitely a major turn for the YRF Spy Universe,” said a senior trade source familiar with the developments of the film to Bollywood Hungama. “It presents a lead character who is an assassin, not a spy that we have seen all leads play earlier. For the first time, Aditya Chopra is giving us an origin story that introduces a character who is more grey, more of an anti-hero in tonality. It is refreshing because otherwise it would be extremely boring for us to watch,” said the source.

We were also the first ones to report, on May 29, that Alpha has been preponed from July 10 to July 3.

Also Read: Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt unleashes her fiercest avatar yet as Bobby Deol trains her for a deadly secret mission in YRF Spy Universe

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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