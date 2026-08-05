Kroll Celebrity Brand Report 2025: Hrithik Roshan’s brand value reaches USD 88.9 million; climbs to No. 8 in the list

Hrithik Roshan has strengthened his position among India's biggest celebrity brands, according to Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025. The actor has climbed one place to secure the eighth position this year, with an estimated brand value of USD 88.9 million.

Kroll Celebrity Brand Report 2025: Hrithik Roshan’s brand value reaches USD 88.9 million; climbs to No. 8 in the list

The latest report, released by Kroll, values the combined brand worth of India's top 25 celebrities at USD 2 billion, despite an overall decline of 3.7 per cent compared to last year. The rankings are based on celebrities' endorsement portfolios and their social media influence.

Hrithik rises from No. 9 to No. 8

In the 2024 report, Hrithik Roshan ranked ninth. This year, he moved up to No. 8, reflecting continued demand for the actor among advertisers and brands.

With a brand valuation of USD 88.9 million, Hrithik now sits ahead of Amitabh Bachchan, who ranked ninth with USD 80.8 million, while Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor shared the tenth spot with USD 80 million each.

The report was led by Shah Rukh Khan, who claimed the top position with a brand value of USD 177.9 million, followed by Ranveer Singh at USD 162.9 million and Virat Kohli at USD 158.4 million.

Digital endorsements continue to fuel celebrity brands

According to Kroll, digital platforms are playing an increasingly important role in celebrity endorsements. While digital campaigns previously accounted for around 40 to 60 per cent of endorsement portfolios, they now contribute approximately 60 to 75 per cent of total brand associations for several leading celebrities.

The report highlights how brands are increasingly relying on digital-first campaigns to reach wider audiences and deliver more personalised marketing strategies.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh beats Virat Kohli in Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025; Shah Rukh Khan tops

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.