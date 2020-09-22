Zarina Wahab dismisses reports of having contracted the Covid 19. “I had travelled to Hyderabad to meet my sister. When I was on the way to the airport to catch my flight back to Mumbai I got completely drenched. When I reached Mumbai I was sneezing and feeling cold. So I got myself immediately admitted into hospital. I didn’t want anyone at home to be infected, in case I had the Covid. Luckily I tested negative, and am back home safe and sound with my family,” says Zarina who’s in her 60s.

Regrettably Zarina lost a dear co-star Ashalata Wabgaonkar to Covid. “I’ve done many serials with Ashalataji. She was such a lovely human being, and a joy to work with. She had a lovely sing-song speaking voice. We affectionately called her a tota (parrot). I am so grieved to know she’s no more,” says Zarinaji.

Ashalata was much older than Zarina. “In fact Ashalataji played my mother in some serials. She had amazing enthusiasm for her work. She did theatre, television and cinema with equal passion.”

