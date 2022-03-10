South Korean singer-actor Suzy, also known as Bae Suzy, is reportedly in talks to star in Netflix’s upcoming webtoon-based drama titled The Girl Downstairs.

Start-Up star Bae Suzy in talks to lead Netflix’s new webtoon-based drama The Girl Downstairs

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the actor’s agency confirmed the reports of her offer to star as the lead on March 10 stating, “Suzy is reviewing the offer to star in the Netflix series The Girl Downstairs.”

The Netflix remake will be helmed by Crash Landing on You’s Lee Jung Hyo.

Originally created by Songah Min, the popular webtoon centers on former idol Lee Du Na and college freshman Lee Won Joon who end up living together in shared housing. If she accepts the offer, Suzy will play the leading role of Lee Du Na, the main vocalist of the female group ‘Dream Sweet’ who suddenly decides to retire from the K-Pop industry. “She is currently attending Minsong University and is part of the Department of Theater and Film. She is an unpredictable character with gorgeous looks and a unique aura.”

On the work front, Bae Suzy most recently wrapped up filming for the Coupang Play original series Anna, which is likely to premiere later this year. She recently marked her singing comeback dropping her new single ‘Satellite’ last month, after a four-year hiatus. She has appeared in a number of hit dramas like Uncontrollably Fond (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019) and most recently in Start-Up (2020).

Also Read: Ewan McGregor makes Star Wars return in duel of the fates-fueled teaser trailer of Obi-Wan Kenobi at Disney+

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.