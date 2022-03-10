Deepika Padukone is on a roll. After receiving becoming one of the top stars in the country, venturing in Hollywood, being part of several coveted magazines, launching her production house, the actress is now venturing into skincare. She will launch her own line. The five skincare products include a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, eye cream, and SPF. She tells Allure that all of the products will “marry what we call a global ingredient with an Indian ingredient and bring the best of both together.”

“I wanted the products to reflect my journey and my experience. I’ve led this life of being — how do I say this? — extremely rooted, but at the same time I’ve also had a lot of exposure to the rest of the world,” she told the magazine. “I think the line and the collection is an extension of that. For example, I’m not someone who wakes up and wears a sari every morning, but neither am I someone who wakes up and wears a suit every morning. I think that’s where the modern Indian woman is today. She can embrace the best of both worlds.”

Featured on the cover for the first time, she writes, "From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution. Thank you @allure for your faith, generosity and kind words."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan which was released in February 2022. The actress is currently in Spain shooting for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She has a Hollywood release, Project K, The Intern remake, and Fighter in her kitty.

